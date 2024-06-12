Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $23.78 Million Investment in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 51,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $23,782,000. Humana accounts for approximately 1.4% of Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth $676,800,000. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth $489,300,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 550.3% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 875,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $400,808,000 after purchasing an additional 740,858 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,523,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $741,409,000 after purchasing an additional 402,559 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 681,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $331,743,000 after buying an additional 192,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Humana stock traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $349.58. 515,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,864,587. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $333.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $361.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.53. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $298.61 and a twelve month high of $530.54.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. Humana had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Humana’s payout ratio is 22.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James initiated coverage on Humana in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Humana from $334.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus downgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Humana from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $423.63.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

