Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $12.34 Million Investment in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 99,449 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,341,000. DexCom accounts for 0.7% of Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stableford Capital II LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 12,366 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,381 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 4,137 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $579,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,682,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 4,137 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $579,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,682,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 629 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $79,411.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,611,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,837 shares of company stock worth $8,377,125 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.83. 700,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,900,258. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.95. The stock has a market cap of $46.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.69, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.22. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.75 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.20 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 16.82%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DXCM. StockNews.com cut DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.94.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

