Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 15,653 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,653 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,338,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth $45,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $6.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $469.05. 1,281,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,333,581. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $475.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $543.02. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $433.97 and a 1-year high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $210.13 billion, a PE ratio of 44.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler Companies dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America cut their price target on Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $510.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday. Melius cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Adobe from $660.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $600.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,006 shares of company stock worth $1,424,432 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

