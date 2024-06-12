Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 1,130.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,786 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 0.9% of Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $15,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Credit Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Capital Investments LLC now owns 58,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 68,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 256,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,724,000 after buying an additional 34,550 shares during the period. Finally, Analog Century Management LP boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 232,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,172,000 after buying an additional 26,553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $9.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $175.24. The stock had a trading volume of 12,660,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,867,986. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $84.01 and a 1 year high of $176.06.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 38.15%. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.4865 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.00.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

