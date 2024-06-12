Point72 Europe London LLP Trims Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Point72 Europe London LLP cut its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,790 shares during the quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $8,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $71,482,000. Bennett Associates Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $391,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $6,405,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 115,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,906,000 after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares during the period. Finally, Candelo Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $1,919,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total transaction of $1,142,681.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,209.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,737 shares of company stock valued at $6,998,205. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADI traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $236.30. 3,098,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,367,978. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.46. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.99 and a 52 week high of $241.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.12.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Analog Devices from $221.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.23.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

