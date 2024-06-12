Point72 Europe London LLP Purchases Shares of 37,893 CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,893 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,621,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CRH by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CRH by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in CRH by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 975 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CRH by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CRH by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CRH Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:CRH traded down $1.25 on Tuesday, reaching $78.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,458,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,550,910. CRH plc has a 52-week low of $48.91 and a 52-week high of $88.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.10.
CRH Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This is an increase from CRH’s previous Variable dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRH. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on CRH in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CRH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.28.
About CRH
CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.
