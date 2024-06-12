Point72 Europe London LLP Makes New Investment in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,220,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Five Below by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth $61,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Five Below from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Five Below from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Gordon Haskett lowered Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Five Below from $187.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Five Below from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five Below has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.33.

Five Below Stock Performance

FIVE traded up $4.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.32. 1,761,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,616. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $106.21 and a one year high of $216.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.65.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). Five Below had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $811.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below Profile

(Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

