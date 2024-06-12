Point72 Europe London LLP Makes New $521,000 Investment in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its holdings in S&P Global by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global stock traded up $10.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $439.80. The company had a trading volume of 123,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,338. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $426.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $429.83. The company has a market cap of $137.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.15. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $340.49 and a fifty-two week high of $461.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.89.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

