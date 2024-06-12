Point72 Europe London LLP Invests $977,000 in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $977,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DUK. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in Duke Energy by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 437,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,190,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 437,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,190,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $173,415.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,815. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.12. The company had a trading volume of 309,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,951,858. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.06 and its 200-day moving average is $96.78.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.31 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.25%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.02%.

DUK has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.75.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

