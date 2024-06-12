Point72 Europe London LLP Invests $814,000 in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 45,610 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at $61,795,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter worth $59,713,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,798,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $246,163,000 after buying an additional 2,592,039 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,943,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $86,306,000 after buying an additional 1,395,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,336,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,919,000 after buying an additional 799,977 shares in the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of NYSE IVZ traded up $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,096,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,544,940. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.93. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $18.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Invesco Increases Dividend

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.07). Invesco had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -109.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Invesco in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Invesco from $21.00 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Invesco from $17.75 to $16.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Invesco from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Invesco in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.79.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

