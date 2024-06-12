Point72 Europe London LLP Invests $1.24 Million in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 29,766 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,417,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Cognex by 237.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 53,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 37,306 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cognex by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,295,729 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,084,000 after acquiring an additional 61,890 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at $58,641,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at $2,016,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGNX stock traded up $1.68 on Wednesday, hitting $45.22. 101,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,360,656. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 75.07 and a beta of 1.45. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $34.28 and a twelve month high of $59.51.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Cognex had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $210.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.14 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CGNX. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cognex from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cognex from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group upgraded Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cognex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.15.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

