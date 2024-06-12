Point72 Europe London LLP Increases Stock Position in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY)

Point72 Europe London LLP raised its position in shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) by 56.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163,437 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP owned about 0.46% of Warby Parker worth $6,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Warby Parker by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in Warby Parker by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 21,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Warby Parker by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 159,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WRBY traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.66. 1,343,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,296,558. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.55 and a beta of 1.85. Warby Parker Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $17.95.

Warby Parker ( NYSE:WRBY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $200.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.25 million. Warby Parker had a negative net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 15,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $267,681.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,618.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WRBY shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

