Point72 Europe London LLP Decreases Stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Point72 Europe London LLP lessened its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 59.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,115 shares during the quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 114,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,614,000 after purchasing an additional 12,678 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,455,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 7.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 259,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,226,000 after purchasing an additional 18,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1,736.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,619,000 after purchasing an additional 53,391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

WTW stock traded down $0.85 on Wednesday, reaching $256.36. 27,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,685. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $257.12 and a 200-day moving average of $257.20. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $195.29 and a twelve month high of $278.86. The firm has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.08. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 35.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on WTW. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $272.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $317.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $318.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.14.

Get Our Latest Report on Willis Towers Watson Public

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.