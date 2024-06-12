Point72 Europe London LLP Decreases Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Point72 Europe London LLP cut its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 48.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 34,492 shares during the quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $7,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $1,064,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,843.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total value of $776,726.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,106. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $1,064,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,827 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of TRV stock traded down $3.57 on Tuesday, reaching $209.43. 1,135,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,381,263. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $216.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.29. The company has a market capitalization of $47.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.62. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.33 and a twelve month high of $232.75.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 29.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on TRV shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $213.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.65.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

