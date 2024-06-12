Point72 Europe London LLP Buys Shares of 242,114 Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 242,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,917,000. Wells Fargo & Company makes up about 1.5% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 116,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,725,000 after acquiring an additional 49,893 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $12,305,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $389,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $26,175,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 35,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:WFC traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.14. 19,176,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,088,865. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $38.38 and a one year high of $62.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 29.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on WFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.99.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

