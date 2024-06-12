Point72 Europe London LLP Buys New Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Hess by 30.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Hess by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 385 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Hess by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.83.

Hess Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HES traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,517,004. The company has a market cap of $45.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.19. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $129.12 and a 12-month high of $167.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $1.43. Hess had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Hess’s payout ratio is 26.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 13,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total value of $2,103,184.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,073,417.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Stories

