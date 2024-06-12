Point72 Europe London LLP Acquires Shares of 16,168 FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 327.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.27.

FirstEnergy Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FE traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.65. 166,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,080,723. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.88. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.18 and a 12 month high of $40.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This is a boost from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.70%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Articles

