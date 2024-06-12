Point72 Europe London LLP Acquires 8,995 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Point72 Europe London LLP grew its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 55.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,995 shares during the quarter. Moody’s accounts for 1.2% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $9,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Moody’s in the third quarter worth $153,532,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Moody’s by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the third quarter worth $244,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Moody’s by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 72,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Moody’s by 392.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 24,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,634,000 after purchasing an additional 19,660 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moody’s Trading Up 0.4 %

MCO traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $403.42. 485,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $298.86 and a one year high of $417.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.04, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $393.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $387.43.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.31. Moody’s had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $430.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Moody’s from $411.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.50.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

