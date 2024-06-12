Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 960,920 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 54.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 812,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 960,920 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $67,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Europe London LLP grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 171.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 250,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,792,000 after acquiring an additional 158,657 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,084,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,838,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 325.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 865,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,717,000 after buying an additional 662,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR stock traded up $1.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.67. 1,728,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,748,720. The stock has a market cap of $99.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.63. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $52.95 and a one year high of $113.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.69.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $986.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.14 million. Equities analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 15.70%.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 366,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,557,025.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 366,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,557,025.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 1,956,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,011.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,688,618 shares in the company, valued at $247,641,076.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KKR. StockNews.com lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.57.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

