Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 304,482 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,933,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304,482 shares during the quarter. StoneCo accounts for approximately 0.4% of Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 3.16% of StoneCo worth $179,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STNE. Barclays PLC lifted its position in StoneCo by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 9,514 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 114,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,147,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,244,000 after buying an additional 24,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 86,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

STNE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of StoneCo from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of StoneCo from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of StoneCo from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, StoneCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.

StoneCo stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,947,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,237,743. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.34 and a 12-month high of $19.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.44.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. StoneCo had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $623.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.35 million. Sell-side analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

