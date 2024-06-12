Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 1,143,632 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) by 38.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,834,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,143,632 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $104,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RPD. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,410,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,514,000 after acquiring an additional 160,531 shares in the last quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP now owns 150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,565,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management increased its position in Rapid7 by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 349,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,928,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,409,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Rapid7 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RPD has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on Rapid7 from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $70.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 20,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total transaction of $1,006,420.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 236,841 shares in the company, valued at $11,541,261.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 20,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total value of $1,006,420.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 236,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,541,261.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 31,727 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $1,683,751.89. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 257,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,665,206.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Trading Up 1.7 %

RPD stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 634,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,338. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.08 and a 12 month high of $61.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.76. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 0.98.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The company had revenue of $205.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.10 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 15.14% and a negative return on equity of 31.09%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rapid7 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.