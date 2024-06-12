Point72 Asset Management L.P. Lowers Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 55.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,727 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 176,036 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.23% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $69,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 9.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,042,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $838,421,000 after acquiring an additional 181,136 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 225.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,833,959 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $752,803,000 after buying an additional 1,270,116 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,705,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 615,467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,637,000 after buying an additional 22,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 615,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,026,000 after buying an additional 27,775 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of MLM traded up $15.18 on Wednesday, reaching $561.11. The stock had a trading volume of 103,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,250. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $587.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $549.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.93. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $389.90 and a 12-month high of $626.67.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.05. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 23.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 8.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MLM shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $376.00 to $543.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective (up previously from $530.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $621.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $610.27.

Get Our Latest Report on MLM

Insider Transactions at Martin Marietta Materials

In other news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.29, for a total transaction of $6,032,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,970 shares in the company, valued at $36,179,301.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.