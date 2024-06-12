Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $290.86 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 42.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,184,177 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 350,799 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up about 0.7% of Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.19% of Union Pacific worth $290,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,832,127,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 108.9% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,128,575 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $840,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,893 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 62.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,496,708 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,119,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,382 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,851,767 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,682,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,162,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.7 %

UNP traded down $1.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $227.43. 1,619,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,286,839. The stock has a market cap of $138.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $194.60 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.81.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.70.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

