Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys 434,789 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 1,340.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 467,231 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 434,789 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.73% of NICE worth $93,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NICE. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of NICE by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,434,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,564,000 after buying an additional 905,612 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in NICE in the fourth quarter valued at about $176,206,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of NICE by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,135,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,402,000 after buying an additional 298,112 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,144,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,533,000 after acquiring an additional 206,551 shares during the period. Finally, RGM Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of NICE by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 907,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,198,000 after acquiring an additional 113,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Get NICE alerts:

NICE Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ NICE traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $174.16. 298,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,174. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. NICE Ltd. has a 1-year low of $149.54 and a 1-year high of $270.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.13. NICE had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $659.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.81 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised NICE from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on NICE from $283.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on NICE from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on NICE from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NICE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.08.

View Our Latest Analysis on NICE

NICE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.