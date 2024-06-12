Point72 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,837,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 516,790 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 2.08% of Planet Fitness worth $134,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,430,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,417,000 after acquiring an additional 386,861 shares during the period. Dorsal Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,500,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 20.0% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,016,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at $65,674,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 897,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,549,000 after acquiring an additional 133,541 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Planet Fitness Stock Performance

Shares of Planet Fitness stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.40. 1,690,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,728,132. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.04. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.13 and a 52-week high of $75.86.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 140.14% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $248.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

