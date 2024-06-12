Pitcairn Co. Purchases New Holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 63,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,000. Pitcairn Co. owned approximately 0.11% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 170.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 549.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.79. 322,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.50 and its 200 day moving average is $51.48.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1863 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

