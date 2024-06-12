Pitcairn Co. Purchases 61,751 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 362.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,751 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 89,272,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,395,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551,739 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,061,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,258,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,797 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,781,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,047,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,020 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,007,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,070,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,676,000 after buying an additional 440,988 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.61. 2,961,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,445,268. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $99.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.30.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

