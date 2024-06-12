Pitcairn Co. Increases Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,158 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 431.0% during the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.76 on Wednesday, reaching $39.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,580,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,927,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.31. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $40.19.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.22%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BAC. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.26.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

