Pitcairn Co. Has $11.91 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,665 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 0.9% of Pitcairn Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $11,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 79,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $89,038,000 after purchasing an additional 16,608 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,276,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,318.97, for a total value of $3,297,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,957,296.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,575 shares in the company, valued at $22,276,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,770 shares of company stock worth $36,242,096. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $26.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,487.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,387,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,790,215. The firm has a market cap of $689.43 billion, a PE ratio of 54.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,342.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,240.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $795.09 and a fifty-two week high of $1,503.74.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Melius began coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,850.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,658.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,560.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,371.04.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

