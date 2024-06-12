Pitcairn Co. Grows Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 541,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for about 11.4% of Pitcairn Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $148,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWV stock traded up $3.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $307.23. The company had a trading volume of 33,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,664. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $233.54 and a one year high of $308.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $296.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.09.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

