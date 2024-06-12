Pinnacle Holdings LLC Sells 55 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC lessened its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,141 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for 1.2% of Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,609,508 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,125,790,000 after purchasing an additional 356,496 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,880,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,400,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425,964 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,362,267 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,602,880,000 after buying an additional 91,801 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Boeing by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,003,262 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,150,000 after purchasing an additional 52,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $960,397,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Down 1.7 %

Boeing stock traded down $3.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,648,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,744,747. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $159.70 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Melius reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Boeing

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.