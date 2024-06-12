Pinnacle Holdings LLC Purchases 16,982 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,982 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 185.8% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 87.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equitrans Midstream Trading Down 0.4 %

ETRN stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.29. 9,888,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,344,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.46 and a 200-day moving average of $11.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.98. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $14.61.

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $364.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ETRN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. US Capital Advisors cut Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equitrans Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.10.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through Gathering, Transmission, and Water segments. It operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems.

