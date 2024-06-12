Pinnacle Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,054 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,158,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,128,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,237 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,118,288,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 130.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,515,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $863,884,000 after acquiring an additional 32,558,342 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 185.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,613,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,301,000 after acquiring an additional 34,189,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,589,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $848,888,000 after acquiring an additional 798,024 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.67. 16,302,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,703,746. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $126.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.03. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on T. StockNews.com lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.32.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

