Pinnacle Holdings LLC Grows Stock Holdings in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in New Fortress Energy by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,537,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,418,000 after purchasing an additional 634,851 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,024,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,647,000 after acquiring an additional 179,293 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,021,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 408,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,399,000 after acquiring an additional 16,172 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in New Fortress Energy by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on NFE shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.17.

New Fortress Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

New Fortress Energy stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.55. 912,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,466,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.54. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $40.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.54.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The company had revenue of $690.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. New Fortress Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Fortress Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

About New Fortress Energy

(Free Report)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.