Pinnacle Holdings LLC Buys New Stake in Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of Vital Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in Vital Energy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vital Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vital Energy by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vital Energy by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Vital Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VTLE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Vital Energy from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Vital Energy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Vital Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Vital Energy from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Vital Energy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Vital Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

VTLE traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.54. 272,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771,042. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 3.21. Vital Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $62.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.87.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $482.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.97 million. Vital Energy had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 30.34%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Vital Energy Company Profile

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

