Pinnacle Holdings LLC Buys 48 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MA traded down $3.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $445.65. 1,011,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,391,828. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $359.77 and a 1-year high of $490.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $456.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $450.01. The firm has a market cap of $414.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.78.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,527,976,823. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,527,976,823. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 2,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $1,330,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,853,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,439,936 shares of company stock valued at $1,102,965,922 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

