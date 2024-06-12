Pinnacle Holdings LLC Acquires 10,445 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 293,877 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,445 shares during the quarter. Antero Midstream makes up 1.5% of Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Pinnacle Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Antero Midstream worth $3,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $54,704,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 1,114.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 641,189 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,034,000 after buying an additional 588,397 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 927,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,619,000 after purchasing an additional 566,604 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Antero Midstream by 1,716.9% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 524,964 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,578,000 after buying an additional 496,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 89.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 960,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,511,000 after purchasing an additional 454,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AM traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.71. The stock had a trading volume of 486,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,643,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $10.68 and a 1-year high of $15.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.34.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 36.67%. The company had revenue of $279.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Antero Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.70.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

