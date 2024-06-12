Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) Plans $0.01 Monthly Dividend

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Pine Cliff Energy Stock Performance

TSE PNE opened at C$1.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$396.17 million, a PE ratio of 111.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.17. Pine Cliff Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.94 and a twelve month high of C$1.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.17.

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Pine Cliff Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of C$47.67 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Pine Cliff Energy will post 0.0099907 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Pine Cliff Energy

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, Senior Officer Terry Lee Mcneill sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.06, for a total transaction of C$84,800.00. Corporate insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PNE. Desjardins lowered their target price on Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.20 to C$1.10 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Pine Cliff Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$1.20 to C$1.10 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.

About Pine Cliff Energy

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and crude oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interest in oil and gas properties in the Viking and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta, as well as in the Southern Alberta, Southern Saskatchewan, and Edson areas.

Featured Articles

