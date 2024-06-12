PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.036 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.9% annually over the last three years.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

PCQ traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.42. 18,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,051. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.33. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $8.19 and a one year high of $10.50.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

