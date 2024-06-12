PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc to Issue Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:GHY)

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 10.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund Stock Up 0.8 %
GHY stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.94. The company had a trading volume of 99,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,612. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.55. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 1-year low of $10.24 and a 1-year high of $12.01.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile
