Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 464,700 shares, a growth of 38,625.0% from the May 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20.3 days.

Petrofac Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS POFCF traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.23. 5,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,688. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.49. Petrofac has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $2.10.

Petrofac Company Profile

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

