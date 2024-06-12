Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Purchased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 414.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,198,282 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,770,683 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $152,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,010 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

Shares of Performance Food Group stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 630,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $52.92 and a one year high of $78.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

PFGC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Performance Food Group from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.14.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

