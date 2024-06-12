PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Stock Holdings Raised by Hhlr Advisors LTD.

Hhlr Advisors LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,110,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,760,100 shares during the period. PDD accounts for about 29.8% of Hhlr Advisors LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Hhlr Advisors LTD.’s holdings in PDD were worth $1,479,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in PDD during the fourth quarter valued at $1,813,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PDD by 38.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,101,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,645,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637,418 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PDD during the fourth quarter valued at $13,379,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in PDD by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in PDD by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 297,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,334,000 after acquiring an additional 20,045 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

PDD Stock Performance

Shares of PDD stock traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.59. The company had a trading volume of 4,441,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,956,421. The stock has a market cap of $205.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.53. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.40 and a 12-month high of $164.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.80 billion. PDD had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 45.04%. As a group, analysts predict that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PDD. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PDD from $248.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of PDD from $191.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of PDD from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PDD from $178.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PDD from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, PDD has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.33.

About PDD

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

