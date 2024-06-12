Pathstone Holdings LLC Takes Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 88,239 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $42,973,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its position in Netflix by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,566 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Trading Up 0.2 %

NFLX stock traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $650.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,066,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,065,485. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $613.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $565.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $280.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.97, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $344.73 and a twelve month high of $664.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $585.00 price target (down from $720.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $655.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $713.00 price objective (up previously from $638.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $632.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total transaction of $159,090.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,764,328.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total transaction of $345,777.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total value of $159,090.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,764,328.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,994 shares of company stock worth $42,036,266 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

