Pathstone Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 98,183 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 98,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,609,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% in the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 7.2% in the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,554,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,136,000 after acquiring an additional 9,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.2 %

LLY stock traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $867.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,579,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,963,454. The company has a market capitalization of $824.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.56, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $779.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $713.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $434.34 and a 1 year high of $882.14.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $925.00 to $957.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $787.53.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 75,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $860.78, for a total value of $64,997,497.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,793,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,178,955,771.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 75,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $860.78, for a total value of $64,997,497.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,793,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,178,955,771.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total transaction of $5,781,545.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at $20,835,194.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 552,804 shares of company stock worth $462,119,714. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

