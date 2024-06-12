Pathstone Holdings LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,127,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $230,235,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Pathstone Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Pathstone Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.30% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,035,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 983,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,483,000 after acquiring an additional 89,424 shares during the last quarter. LM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LP lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 7,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,631,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $176,633,000 after buying an additional 126,680 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,954,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,909,931. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $111.57.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

