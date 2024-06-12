Pathstone Holdings LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 138,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,474,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC owned 0.22% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,889,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,674,000 after acquiring an additional 15,489 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,341,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,307,000 after purchasing an additional 47,612 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 881,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,070,000 after acquiring an additional 33,321 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 777,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,929,000 after acquiring an additional 13,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 773,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,943,000 after acquiring an additional 21,123 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

VBK traded up $3.80 on Wednesday, hitting $252.44. The company had a trading volume of 545,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,152. The firm has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $195.63 and a 1 year high of $262.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $249.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.72.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

