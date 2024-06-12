Pathstone Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,168,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,569,000. Keurig Dr Pepper accounts for about 0.6% of Pathstone Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Pathstone Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Keurig Dr Pepper at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,718,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,417,637. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The company has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.91.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 14.52%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 55.48%.

Several research firms recently commented on KDP. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

In other news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $273,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,597.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Patrick Minogue sold 17,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $580,871.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,253,989.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $273,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,597.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,124,998 shares of company stock valued at $379,707,253 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

