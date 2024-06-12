Pathstone Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,270,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,439,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 5.9% of Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Pathstone Holdings LLC owned 0.29% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,085,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607,912 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,737,000 after buying an additional 8,316,251 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,335,886,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,128,876,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $4.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $542.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,654,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,359,141. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $521.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $502.16. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $545.23. The stock has a market cap of $467.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

