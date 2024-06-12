Pathstone Holdings LLC Makes New $37.97 Million Investment in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 244,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,966,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.30% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWN. Brown Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $361,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 19,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 30,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,806,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 342,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,233,000 after buying an additional 30,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

IWN stock traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,432,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,324. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $124.97 and a 52 week high of $159.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.83. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

